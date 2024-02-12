Uncertainty ahead for Pakistan after indecisive election

That would give them access to an additional 70 seats reserved for women and religious minorities and allocated according to election results -- although it has never been done on this scale before and faces legal challenges.

“The courts have a very delicate role at this moment,” said legal expert Osama Malik.

“They will (also) need to decide whether to order recounts in various constituencies. However, recounts in multiple constituencies could also delay the calling of parliament so the courts have to be wary of that as well.”

PTI leaders insist they have been given a “people’s mandate” to form the next government.

“The people have decided in favour of Imran Khan,” party chairman Gohar Ali Khan said at the weekend, before urging party supporters to picket election offices where he said rigging had taken place.

The potential for violent protest is ever present in Pakistan and police fired tear gas to disperse PTI supporters on Sunday after vowing to crack down hard on illegal gatherings.