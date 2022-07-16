Sri Lanka in talks with Russia for fuel supply

Sri Lanka's power and energy minister Kanchana Wijesekera on Saturday said that his government is in discussion with Russia for the purchase of fuel amid the raging energy crisis in the country.

Addressing a press conference here, Wijesekera lauded the Indian government for giving a credit line for purchasing fuel as the economic crisis continues to affect over 20 million Sri Lankans.

"We have made requests (for fuel) to different countries. So, any country that comes to help us, we appreciate that. Right now, the Indian government is the only country that has provided us with a credit line," said Wijesekera.

"We are in discussion with the Russian Government as well...The initial meetings have taken place in Russia. We have given our requirements and we are working on it. We are waiting to hear what sort of facility will be accommodated to Sri Lanka," he added.