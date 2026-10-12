Pakistan detains hundreds from ex-PM Imran Khan's party in northern province: police

Pakistani authorities have detained hundreds of members of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party after emergency rule was imposed in a northern province, police officials told AFP on Monday.

Two police officials, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media, said 278 members of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party had been detained in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province since Sunday's emergency declaration.

The PTI-ruled province was placed under emergency rule following days-long anti-government protests demanding Khan's release, while militant violence in the area has also been mounting, particularly along the border with Afghanistan.