Search paused in Nepal for missing plane with 22 on board

Nepal Army official Baburam Shrestha told AFP that ground troops would stop at a local school for the night and be joined by additional forces in the morning.

"We will also resume the search operation from our helicopter tomorrow morning once the weather is clear," he said.

Dev Raj Subedi, a spokesman for Pokhara Airport, told AFP that three helicopters had had to turn back.

"Right now we cannot say where exactly where the aircraft is and in what condition," he said.