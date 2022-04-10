Shehbaz Sharif set to become Pakistan's next prime minister

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif is all set to become the next prime minister as the ruling Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was voted out after losing the no-confidence motion.

The voting on the no-confidence motion resulted in Imran Khan-led PTI losing with 174 votes in favour of the no-confidence motion. Sharif's candidature as the opposition's choice for the prime ministership was revealed by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari during a joint press conference of the opposition parties on 30 March.

Shehbaz Sharif, born in an industrialist family in Lahore in 1950, is the younger brother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who has served for three terms. Shehbaz Sharif has been the chief minister of the crucial Punjab province of Pakistan for three terms.

Having made a reputation as an administrator, Shehbaz Sharif had staked claims for the prime minister's chair in August 2018. But the decision of the Bilawal Bhutto-led PPP to abstain from the PM vote in the last hour paved the way for the comfortable election of PTI's Imran Khan as the prime minister. Shehbaz Sharif had then settled as the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly.