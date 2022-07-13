Sri Lanka declares state of emergency after president flees

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka declared an indefinite nationwide state of emergency on Wednesday, hours after president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the country, the prime minister's office said.

"Since the president is out of the country, an emergency has been declared to deal with the situation in the country," Dinouk Colombage, spokesman for prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, told AFP.

Police said they were also imposing an indefinite curfew across the Western Province, which includes the capital Colombo, to contain growing protests after Rajapaksa flew to the Maldives in a military aircraft.