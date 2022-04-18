Sri Lanka fuel prices up ahead of IMF talks

A key fuel retailer in Sri Lanka raised prices by up to 35 per cent on Monday as the cash-strapped government was set to open crucial bailout talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Sri Lanka is in the grip of its worst economic crisis since independence from Britain in 1948. It has led to shortages of fuel, food and essential medicines.

Lanka IOC, a fuel retailer which accounts for a third of the local market, said it raised the diesel price by 75 rupees to 327 a litre while petrol was increased by 35 rupees to 367 rupees ($1.20).