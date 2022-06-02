Sri Lanka raises taxes on wine, cheese to curb imports

Cash-strapped Sri Lanka raised tariffs on a wide range of goods including wine and cheese, in a new drive to discourage imports and preserve foreign currency reserves, the finance ministry said Thursday.

The island nation is in the midst of its worst economic crisis since independence, with dire shortages leading to anti-government protests which last month turned violent.

The government has now scrapped licensing for some 369 items and replaced it with sharply higher taxes, officials said.

Key targets will be luxury items out of reach for most Sri Lankans but widely used by hotels catering to foreign tourists, a key source of revenue.