Sri Lankan opposition leader Premadasa calls meeting regarding president's candidature

Sri Lankan leader of opposition Sajith Premadasa has called a meeting on Tuesday regarding his candidature for the post of the country's president.

Several members of parliaments (MPs) from other parties also attended the meeting including Independent MP Anura Priyadharshana Yapa. Regarding Premdasa's candidature for the president's post, Yapa said that he is not bad but we are here to get consensus from all the parties before announcing the president face in the country.

"We're meeting to get an idea on how to elect the next president of the country. Many parties are discussing to create a consensus. It's important to achieve it. Sajith Premadasa was 2nd in the last elections so we spoke to him," independent MP Yapa said.