Sri Lankan Finance Minister Ali Sabry resigned Tuesday just a day after he was appointed to the post by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, as the island nation suffers a crippling economic crisis.

“Whilst I regret the inconvenience caused, I believe I have always acted in the best interests of the country,” a statement from Sabry said, adding that “fresh and proactive and unconventional steps” were needed to solve the country’s problems.