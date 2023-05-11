Top Pakistan court says Imran Khan's arrest was illegal - lawyer

Pakistan's top court on Thursday ruled that the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan was illegal, his lawyer said, two days after his detention on graft allegations ignited deadly protests and a tussle with the powerful military.

"The Supreme Court reversed all legal proceedings against Imran Khan ... he has been asked to present himself in the Islamabad High Court on Friday morning," lawyer Babar Awan told reporters.

Awan added that the Supreme Court had ruled that Khan was now under its custody and not the anti-graft agency. Khan would spend the night in the same police guest house as before but allowed to meet a limited number of friends and family.