Myanmar junta slams UN human rights chief's 'irrelevant' comments

Myanmar's junta has slammed the UN's human rights chief for making "irrelevant" remarks after he said the military may have committed war crimes as it struggles to crush resistance to its rule.

Two years after the military ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government, the human rights situation in Myanmar is a "festering catastrophe", the global body's rights office said last week in a report.

Stretched thin on the ground, the military was relying increasingly on air power and artillery to fight widespread opposition, with more than 300 air strikes in the last year, the UN said, including on schools and hospitals.