Myanmar junta executes two pro-democracy rivals

Myanmar's junta has executed four prisoners including a former lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party and a prominent activist, state media said Monday, in the country's first use of capital punishment in decades.

The four were executed for leading "brutal and inhumane terror acts", the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper said.

The paper said the executions were carried out "under the prison's procedure" without saying when or how the men were killed.

The junta has sentenced dozens of anti-coup activists to death as part of its crackdown on dissent after seizing power last year, but Myanmar had not carried out an execution for decades.