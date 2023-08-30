Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan's jail custody extended for 14 days: Lawyer

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was on Wednesday remanded in jail over a leaked documents case, extending his detention despite the suspension of his prison term for graft a day earlier.

Khan has been tangled in a slew of legal cases he says are politically motivated since being ousted from power last year.

"Imran Khan's judicial remand in the Cipher case has been extended for 14 days," Khan's lawyer Salman Safdar told AFP after the hearing.

On Tuesday, another court suspended Khan's three-year prison term for graft handed down early in August -- a judgment that kept him from contesting upcoming elections.

But authorities kept him in custody at Attock prison, around 60 kilometres (37 miles) west of Islamabad, after arresting him over a case alleging he had leaked classified state documents.