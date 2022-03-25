US, UK slap new sanctions on Myanmar after genocide designation

The United States and Britain on Friday announced new sanctions against the Myanmar military that are intended to coincide with the anniversary of a bloody crackdown on protests following last year's coup d'etat.

The new measures came days after Washington said it has concluded that Myanmar's military committed genocide against the mostly Muslim Rohingya minority.

"Brutality and oppression have become trademarks of the Burmese military regime's rule," US Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson said in a statement.

"Treasury is committed to holding accountable those who are responsible for the ongoing violence and repression."