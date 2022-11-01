Nepal prepares for national elections amid faltering economy

Nepal will hold national and provincial elections on 20 November, in a contest that the country’s ruling coalition, led by the centrist Nepali Congress party, hopes to win against a loose alliance of communist opposition and royalists.

About 18 million people are eligible to vote for the 275-member parliament, as well as the 330 members of seven provincial assemblies through a mix of first-past-the-post and the proportional representation system.

Here are key issues that will determine how Nepalis vote: