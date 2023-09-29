At least 25 killed, dozens wounded in Pakistan blast

At least 25 people were killed and dozens more wounded Friday by a suicide bomber targeting a procession marking the birthday of Islam's Prophet Mohammed in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province.

While the celebration of the Prophet's birthday is accepted by the majority of Islamic sects in Pakistan, certain denominations view it as an unwarranted innovation.

"A procession of hundreds of people came out of the Madina mosque and as it reached Al Falah road a suicide bomber targeted it," said Abdul Razzaq Sasoli, deputy commissioner of Mastung district.