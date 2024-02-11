Pakistan: ECP announces final results of general election

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday announced the complete results of the country's General Election 2024 held on 8 February.

According to the election results announced for the National Assembly (NA), or the lower house of the country's parliament, independent candidates got 101 seats, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif got 75 seats and the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians of former foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari got 54 seats.