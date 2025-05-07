At least 8 killed as India launches strikes on Pakistan, Islamabad vows to ‘settle the score’

India fired missiles at Pakistani territory early Wednesday, killing at least eight people, according to Pakistan, which said it had begun retaliating in a major escalation between the nuclear-armed rivals.

The Indian government said it had carried out “precision strikes at terrorist camps” at nine sites in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, days after it blamed Islamabad for a deadly attack on the Indian-run side of the disputed region.

The Indian army, in a video posted on X after the strikes, said “justice is served”, with New Delhi adding that its actions “have been focused, measured and non-escalatory in nature”.