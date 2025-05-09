India says Pakistan launched multiple attacks along India's western border

Pakistan's armed forces launched "multiple attacks" using drones and other munitions along India's entire western border on Thursday night and early Friday, the Indian army said, as conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours intensified.

The old enemies have been clashing since India struck multiple locations in Pakistan on Wednesday that it said were "terrorist camps" in retaliation for a deadly attack in its restive region of Kashmir last month, in which it said Islamabad was involved.

Pakistan denied the accusation but both countries have exchanged cross-border firing and shelling and sent drones and missiles into each other's airspace since then, with nearly four dozen people dying in the violence.