Jailed ex-PM Khan's allies outperform in Pakistan poll: local TV

Independent candidates linked to jailed former prime minister Imran Khan were outperforming expectations Friday in Pakistan's election, local TV tallies showed, as a slow trickle of official results sparked fears of a fix.

Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was barred from contesting Thursday's election as a bloc, but unofficial tallies by local TV channels showed independent candidates -- including dozens anointed by his party -- leading in the most constituencies.

By 6:00 am (0100 GMT) -- more than 13 hours after polling stations closed -- the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced just eight National Assembly results, with three seats going to PTI-linked candidates.

The ECP earlier blamed "internet problems" for the delay.

TV stations were basing their projections on counting done at the local constituency level.