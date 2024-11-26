Four Pakistan security forces killed as ex-PM Khan supporters flood capital

Pakistani protesters demanding the release of ex-prime minister Imran Khan on Tuesday killed four members of the nation’s security forces, the government said, as the crowds closed in on the centre of the capital.

Protesters armed with sticks and slingshots took on police in western Islamabad on Tuesday morning, less than 10 kilometres (six miles) from the government enclave they aim to occupy.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said four members of the paramilitary Rangers force had been killed in an attack by “miscreants” on a city highway leading towards the government sector.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the men had been “run over by a vehicle”.

“These disruptive elements do not seek revolution but bloodshed,” he said in a statement. “This is not a peaceful protest, it is extremism.”

The government said Monday that one police officer had been killed and nine more were critically wounded in two days of clashes with demonstrators as they closed in on the capital.