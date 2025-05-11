India, Pakistan reach ceasefire -- but trade claims of violations

India and Pakistan traded accusations of ceasefire violations early Sunday, hours after US President Donald Trump announced that the nuclear-armed neighbours had stepped back from the brink of full-blown war.

India's foreign secretary said it retaliated after Pakistan's "repeated violations" of the truce, while Pakistan said it "remains committed" to the ceasefire and that its forces were handling violations by India with "responsibility and restraint."

AFP staff in Srinagar in Indian-administered Kashmir reported hearing loud explosions. A senior official in Pakistani-run Kashmir told AFP that "intermittent exchange of fire is ongoing" across the de facto border in the contested region, the Line of Control (LoC).

More details were not immediately available, and it was not possible to independently verify the claims.

On Saturday, Pakistan and India had agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire after days of deadly jet fighter, missile, drone and artillery attacks which killed at least 60 people and saw thousands flee their homes along the border as well as in divided Kashmir.