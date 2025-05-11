India, Pakistan reach ceasefire -- but trade claims of violations
India and Pakistan traded accusations of ceasefire violations early Sunday, hours after US President Donald Trump announced that the nuclear-armed neighbours had stepped back from the brink of full-blown war.
India's foreign secretary said it retaliated after Pakistan's "repeated violations" of the truce, while Pakistan said it "remains committed" to the ceasefire and that its forces were handling violations by India with "responsibility and restraint."
AFP staff in Srinagar in Indian-administered Kashmir reported hearing loud explosions. A senior official in Pakistani-run Kashmir told AFP that "intermittent exchange of fire is ongoing" across the de facto border in the contested region, the Line of Control (LoC).
More details were not immediately available, and it was not possible to independently verify the claims.
On Saturday, Pakistan and India had agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire after days of deadly jet fighter, missile, drone and artillery attacks which killed at least 60 people and saw thousands flee their homes along the border as well as in divided Kashmir.
The news had been surprisingly announced by Trump.
"After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence," Trump posted.
India's foreign secretary Vikram Misri had said that both sides would "stop all firing and military action on land, air and sea" with effect from 5:00 pm (1130 GMT).
He later accused Pakistan of "repeated violations" and said the Indian armed forces "are giving an adequate and appropriate response."
Meanwhile, the foreign ministry in Islamabad said Pakistan "remains committed to faithful implementation" of the truce.
"Notwithstanding the violations being committed by India in some areas, our forces are handling the situation with responsibility and restraint," it said.
'Vigilant'
The conflict was touched off by an attack last month in the Indian-administered side of Kashmir that killed 26 tourists, mostly Hindu men, which Delhi blamed on Islamabad.
India accused the Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba -- a UN-designated terrorist organisation -- of carrying out the attack, but Islamabad has denied any involvement and called for an independent probe.
Militants have stepped up operations in Kashmir since 2019, when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist government revoked its limited autonomy and took the state under direct rule from New Delhi.
The countries have fought several wars over the territory, which both claim in full but administer separate portions of since gaining independence from British rule in 1947.
"The ceasefire is a positive step," said Bilal Shabbir, an IT consultant in Muzaffarabad, in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.
"In war, it's not just soldiers who die, it's mostly civilians -- and in this case, it would have been the people of Kashmir." In Srinagar, resident Sukesh Khajuria was more cautious.
"The ceasefire is welcome, but it's difficult to trust Pakistan. We have to be vigilant," he said.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the ceasefire came after he and Vice President JD Vance engaged with senior officials on both sides.
Rubio also said on X that they had agreed to "start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site."
On X, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said his country -- which has long sought international mediation in Kashmir -- "appreciates" the US intervention.
India has consistently opposed mediation, however, and observers were sceptical of the truce.
"The ceasefire was cobbled together hastily, and at a moment when tensions were at their highest," US-based South Asia analyst Michael Kugelman wrote on X after the claims of violations.
"India appears to have interpreted the deal differently than did the US and Pakistan, and it's likely not keen on the broader talks it calls for. Upholding it will pose challenges," he warned.
News of the ceasefire was met with relief from countries including Britain and Iran, as well as the United Nations.
China, which borders India and Pakistan, said Beijing was "willing to continue playing a constructive role" and remained concerned with any escalation, according to state-run news agency Xinhua.