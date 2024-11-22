Death toll rises to 43 in Pakistan sectarian attacks

The death toll from two attacks in northwest Pakistan rose to 43, authorities said on Friday as they imposed a curfew and suspended mobile service in the remote mountainous district.

Gunmen opened fire Thursday on two separate convoys of Shiite Muslims travelling with police escorts in Kurram, a district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province near the Afghanistan border with a history of bloody sectarian violence.

For several months, clashes have again erupted between Sunni and Shiite Muslim tribes in the area, which was formerly semi-autonomous.

"The death toll from yesterday's attack on a convoy in Kurram has risen to 43," Javed Ullah Mehsud, a senior administration official, told AFP.

"The victims include seven women and three children," Mehsud said.

He added that out of the 16 injured, 11 were in critical condition.