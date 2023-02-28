Taliban kill top Islamic State commander in Afghanistan

Fateh "directly masterminded recent operations in Kabul, including against diplomatic missions, mosques and other targets", Mujahid said.

One other IS member was killed in the operation against the cell, which was based in Kabul's Khair Khana area, according to the statement.

Residents in that neighbourhood had reported loud gunfire on Sunday night.

Taliban officials posted footage on Twitter of two bodies lying in debris.

A United Nations Security Council report in July 2022 described Fateh as a key IS leader, charged with military operations in an area spanning India, Iran and Central Asia.