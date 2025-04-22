‘Like orphans’: Argentina mourns loss of papal son

Grief-stricken Argentines massed at Buenos Aires Cathedral and across the city Monday to collectively mourn the late pontiff, hero, defender of the marginalized, and one of their own: Pope Francis.

When news of the pope’s death emerged, street sweeper Javier Languenari was clearing early autumn leaves from the front of the neo-classical building, where the pontiff—then known as Jorge Bergoglio—served as archbishop for 15 years.

“As Argentinians, we are orphaned,” said the 53-year-old, shaking his head. “He endured as much as he could.”