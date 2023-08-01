UNICEF, WHO for greater breastfeeding support across all workplaces

In the last 10 years, many countries have made significant progress to increase exclusive breastfeeding rates. Yet even greater progress is possible when breastfeeding is protected and supported, particularly in the workplace.

This World Breastfeeding Week, under its theme, “Let’s make breastfeeding at work, work” – UNICEF and WHO are emphasising the need for greater breastfeeding support across all workplaces to sustain and improve progress on breastfeeding rates globally.