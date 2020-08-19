The axe that killed Leon Trotsky now a museum exhibit

The ice axe that was plunged into Russian revolutionary Leon Trotsky’s skull during his gruesome murder in Mexico on 20 August 1940 is today among the prized exhibits at Washington’s International Spy Museum.

It took Keith Melton, an espionage historian for the CIA, nearly four decades to find it—as well as to figure out why the assassin sent by Joseph Stalin, Ramon Mercader, used the axe to kill Trotsky.

Melton, who combed the world to amass the collection of ingenious and macabre tools of the black arts of spying that fill the museum, had his eye on finding the weapon since the 1970s.

It had disappeared shortly after the assassination. Following clues from Mexico to Moscow and countries in between, Melton repeatedly came up empty-handed.

“I like detective hunts. This really is one that challenged me,” he said.