The WTO waiver battle over Covid jab IP rights

The IP plan was filed at the WTO by India and South Africa on 2 October last year and garnered support from a host of developing countries which -- correctly -- anticipated being left behind in the vaccination race.

The original text proposed a temporary exemption from certain obligations under the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS), so that any country can produce vaccines without worrying about patents.

The waiver would also cover "industrial designs, copyright and protection of undisclosed information", and would last "until widespread vaccination is in place globally, and the majority of the world's population has developed immunity".

The WTO's General Council, its highest-level decision-making body, debated the issue earlier on Wednesday before Washington's dramatic about-turn.

India and South Africa pledged to present an amended text, and had indicated they could be open to some compromise, said the WTO.

Spokesman Keith Rockwell said the debates had been "very constructive" -- more so than in previous sessions -- even if the 164 member states remain divided.

WTO members are expected to meet to discuss the text revisions by the end of May, ahead of a formal TRIPS Council meeting on June 8 and 9.