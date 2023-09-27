The Russian delegation participating in the 54th session of the UN Human Rights Council called upon relevant bodies of the United Nations to react to the Kiev government's numerous abuses of human rights and freedoms.

"We call upon the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, his office and relevant special procedures of the UN Human Rights Council to respond to lawlessness and abuse on the part of the Kiev authorities," a member of the Russian delegation, Ilya Barmin, said.

He drew attention to Ukraine's "laws on total Ukrainisation, which affected education, science, culture, mass media, radio and television."

"Persecution of all forms of dissent is becoming more and more severe. Neo-Nazi groups operate freely all over the country. Radicals are dealing with the undesirables openly and with impunity," he said, mentioning the Kiev government's persecution of the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church, its clerics and parishioners.