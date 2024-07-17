War plunging children worldwide into 'polycrisis': Rights group

Violations include the killing and maiming of children, as well as the recruitment and use of child soldiers, abduction, and the denial of humanitarian assistance.

As well as conflict, young people are still reeling from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, with rates of child immunisation declining in the Global South and in almost a third of countries in Western Europe, KidsRights said in its annual report.

"Climate change induced disasters and the related displacement" also continue to threaten children's rights around the world, as countries struggle to mitigate risks, it added.