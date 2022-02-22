UK promises to hit Russia 'very hard' with sanctions

Britain on Tuesday vowed to "hit Russia very hard" with targeted sanctions and promised tougher measures in the event of a full-scale invasion, after the Kremlin ordered troops into two Moscow-backed rebel regions of Ukraine.

After an early morning meeting with security chiefs, prime minister Boris Johnson promised to reveal a "first barrage of UK economic sanctions against Russia" in parliament later.

"They will hit Russia very hard and there is a lot more that we are going to do in the event of an invasion," he told reporters.