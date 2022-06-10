‘Ukraine dependent on arms from allies after exhausting Soviet-era weaponry’

Ukraine has depleted its Soviet and Russian-designed weaponry and is now completely dependent on allies for arms to defend against Russia’s invasion, US military sources say.

Once part of the Soviet Union, Ukraine’s army and its defense industry were built around Soviet and Russian-standard equipment, small arms, tanks, howitzers and other weapons not interchangeable with those of neighbors to the west.

More than three months into the conflict sparked when Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February, that equipment has been used up or destroyed in battle, the US sources said.