Ukraine is mortgaging itself to the US: Russia

Russia's most senior lawmaker said on Friday that Ukraine was effectively mortgaging itself to the United States by seeking to tap billions of dollars of weapons loans proposed by US president Joe Biden.

Biden on Thursday asked Congress for $33 billion to support Ukraine - a dramatic escalation of US funding for the war with Russia - and the Ukrainian president pleaded with lawmakers to give the request a swift approval.

Vyacheslav Volodin, who as the speaker of the lower house of the Russian parliament often voices the Kremlin's views, accused the United States of seeking to profit from the war while indebting future generations of Ukrainians.