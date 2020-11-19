UN adopts resolution for urgent solution of Rohingya crisis, 9 countries voted against it

The United Nations (UN) on Wednesday adopted a resolution for urgent solution of Rohingya crisis asking for ensuring safe and sustainable return of Rohingyas to their homes by creating conducive environment inside Myanmar.

The Resolution also called for specific actions on the part of Myanmar including pointing out root causes of the Rohingya crisis including granting them citizenship as well as taking confidence building measures such as addressing justice and accountability.

The resolution, co-tabled by OIC and EU received sponsorship from 104 member States, demonstrated strong and unified support in favour of the persecuted Rohingya Muslims and other minorities, who continue to suffer from human rights violations in Myanmar, according to a press release received today, Thursday.