UN chief urges Putin to stop conflict for 'humanity's' sake

UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres made a direct, impassioned plea Wednesday to Vladimir Putin to stop -- "in the name of humanity" -- the Russian military assault on Ukraine.

Speaking after an emergency Security Council session, which coincided with the Russian president's announcement of military operations against Ukraine, a clearly emotional Guterres said it was "the saddest day" of his tenure as UN chief.

"President Putin, in the name of humanity, take your troops back to Russia. In the name of humanity, do not allow to start in Europe what could be the worst war since the beginning of the century," he said.