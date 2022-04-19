UN to debate move to limit veto power of Security Council permanent members

Moscow’s veto power has allowed it to paralyse action in the Security Council, which is supposed to intervene in such conflicts as guarantor of global peace, as defined by the Charter of the United Nations.

The Liechtenstein proposal, co-sponsored by some 50 countries including the United States but, significantly, none of the other four permanent members of the Security Council -- Russia, China, France and Britain -- should be the subject of an upcoming vote, according to diplomats.

The Security Council also has 10 non-permanent members, who do not have the right of veto.

The proposal text, obtained by AFP, provides for a convocation of the 193 members of the General Assembly “within 10 working days of the casting of a veto by one or more permanent members of the Security Council, to hold a debate on the situation as to which the veto was cast.”