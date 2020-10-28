Under-pressure German COVID-19 test lab produces run of false positives

A German laboratory wrongly diagnosed 58 out of 60 coronavirus tests as positive, a newspaper reported on Wednesday, after a hospital become suspicious of the results and retested the patients.

The MVZ Laboratory in Augsburg, Bavaria, blamed a high number of tests, a shortage of reagents and time pressure for the false diagnoses, which occurred over a one-week period.

"It was not always possible to double check the positive results in a timely manner due to the high number of samples and the lack of equipment," managing director Gabriele Schoen told Munich daily Muenchner Merkur.