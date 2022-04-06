US approves $95 million sale of missile defence support to Taiwan

The US announced Tuesday it has approved the sale of up to $95 million worth of training and equipment to support Taiwan's Patriot missile defence system, something Taipei said would help protect the island from any invasion by China.

"The proposed sale will help to sustain (Taiwan's) missile density and ensure readiness for air operations," the Pentagon's Defence Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement.

It added Taiwan will use the proposed training and equipment as a "deterrent to regional threats and to strengthen homeland defence."