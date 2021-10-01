US government shutdown averted hours before deadline

“With so many things to take care of here in Washington, the last thing the American people need is for the government to grind to a halt.”

The rare example of bipartisan cooperation comes with Democratic leaders trying to hammer out a deal over Biden’s faltering $3.5 trillion social spending package, which has no Republican support, and a bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill.

Democratic progressives and moderates are entrenched in a war of words over the programs, as Republicans enjoy the disarray from the sidelines with one eye on next year’s midterm elections.

The Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill is due for a crucial vote in the House on Thursday that appears to have no chance of passing, with the Democrats’ left wing in open revolt.

The progressives don’t trust that centrists, who object to the size and scope of the larger spending package, will honor an agreement to pass the legislation once infrastructure is across the line.

West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin inflamed tensions Wednesday with a statement arguing that trillions of dollars in extra spending was “fiscal insanity,” solidifying opposition to the smaller infrastructure bill.

He told reporters Thursday that he was unwilling to go above $1.5 trillion.