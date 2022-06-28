US, Iran chief negotiators in Qatar for nuclear talks

Iran's chief negotiator joined his US counterpart in Qatar on Tuesday ahead of indirect talks between the two rivals aimed at reviving a landmark nuclear deal, officials and media said.

Ali Bagheri and his delegation arrived in Doha, Iran's IRNA news agency said, after US special envoy Robert Malley held talks with Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani.

The US-Iran talks, due to take place this week, will be separate from broader EU-mediated negotiations in Vienna between Iran and major powers which have been going on for more than a year.

Malley and Sheikh Mohammed met "to discuss the strong partnership and our joint diplomatic efforts to address issues with Iran", the US embassy in Doha tweeted.