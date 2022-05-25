US says ending Russia debt payment exemption

The United States will end an exemption allowing Moscow to pay foreign debt held by American investors with funds held in Russia, the US Treasury said Tuesday, a move that could push Vladimir Putin's country closer to default.

The escape clause to the drastic financial sanctions imposed on Moscow after it invaded Ukraine in late February, which allowed US banks to receive and process the payments to creditors, ends as of 0401 GMT Wednesday, two days before Russia's next debt service payment is due.

US treasury secretary Janet Yellen last week hinted at the move announced Tuesday, saying the exemption was put in place to allow financial institutions to adjust but that it was "time-limited."

Punishing Western sanctions on Russia have largely severed the country from the international financial system, including blocking Moscow's ability to access funds held in US banks to pay its foreign creditors.