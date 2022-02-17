US steps up invasion warnings as Ukraine tensions soar

The United States stepped up warnings of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, despite Moscow's continued denials and announcements of troop withdrawals from near the border.

Adding to the already fierce tensions, Ukraine and Moscow-backed separatists traded accusations of intensifying shell fire across their frontline, with Western officials saying Moscow was looking to create a pretext for an invasion.

The threat of an invasion is "very high, because they have not moved any of their troops out. They've moved more troops in," US president Joe Biden told reporters at the White House.

"Every indication we have is that they're prepared to go into Ukraine," he said, accusing Moscow of preparing a "false flag operation" as a pretext to invade.

"My sense is it will happen in the next several days," Biden said.

At the United Nations, where the Security Council was set for a heated meeting on the crisis, the US envoy said Washington wanted to make clear that risk of a war in Europe was growing.

"Our goal is to convey the gravity of the situation. The evidence on the ground is that Russia is moving toward an imminent invasion. This is a crucial moment," Linda Thomas-Greenfield tweeted ahead of the meeting.