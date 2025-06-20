US military aircraft no longer visible at base in Qatar: satellite images

Dozens of US military aircraft are no longer on the tarmac at a major US base in Qatar, satellite images show—a possible move to shield them from eventual Iranian air strikes, as Washington weighs whether to intervene in Tehran’s conflict with Israel.

Nearly 40 military aircraft—including transport planes like the Hercules C-130 and reconnaissance aircraft—were parked on the tarmac at the Al Udeid base on June 5, according to images published by Planet Labs PBC and analyzed by AFP.

In an image taken on 19 June, only three aircraft are visible.

The US embassy in Qatar announced Thursday that access to the base would be limited “out of an abundance of caution and in light of ongoing regional hostilities,” and urged personnel to “exercise increased vigilance.”