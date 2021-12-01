‘Vaccine inequality’ leads to the Omicron variant

In October 2020, as scientists around the world raced to develop a vaccine to fight Covid-19, the leader of the World Health Organisation warned against looming “vaccine nationalism”.

In a video address, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at the time that the only way to beat the pandemic was by making sure poorer countries had fair access to a vaccine.

“When we have an effective vaccine, we must also use it effectively,” he said.

“And the best way to do that is to vaccinate some people in all countries rather than all people in some countries. Vaccine nationalism will prolong the pandemic, not shorten it.”