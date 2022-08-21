Global Covid cases top 600 million

The US has recorded 95,331,020 cases so far and 1,065,555 people have died from the virus in the country, the data shows.
The United States is followed by India and Brazil, which have recorded cases exceeding 44 million and 34 million respectively, as well as 527,289 and 682,560 deaths.
India reported 13,272 new cases of Covid-19 during the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 44,327,890, according to federal health ministry data released on Saturday morning.
Saturday’s new cases marked a decrease in comparison to the daily caseload of Friday which was 15,754.
The country also logged 36 related deaths during the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll to 527,289 since the beginning of the pandemic, the ministry said.
In terms of the World Health Organization (WHO) regional offices, Europe and the Americas have so far reported more than 209 million and 151 million confirmed cases, as well as 1,964,786 and 2,711,779 deaths, respectively, reports Xinhua.
The two regions combined account for over 72 percent of the world’s total in confirmed cases and over 75 per cent of deaths.
As the weekly numbers of new Covid-19 cases and deaths have continued to decline according to the WHO statistics, the agency said on Wednesday that the pandemic remains a public health emergency of international concern, advising countries to be prepared to scale up Covid-19 response rapidly.
Covid in Bangladesh
Bangladesh reported zero Covid death and 100 new cases in 24 hours till Saturday morning.
While the country’s total fatalities remained unchanged at 29,315, the new cases took the caseload to 2,009,797, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
The daily case test positivity rate increased to 4.42 per cent from Friday’s 3.32 per cent as 2,265 samples were tested.
The mortality rate remained unchanged at 1.46 percent and the recovery rate rose to 97.19 per cent from Friday’s 97.18 per cent.