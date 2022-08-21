Global Covid cases top 600 million

Prothom Alo English DeskThe overall number of Covid cases has now surged past 600 million amid a rise in new infections in parts of the world, UNB reports.

According to the latest global data, the total case count mounted to 600,358,815 and the death toll reached 6,470,926 on Sunday morning.

The United States has the highest cumulative number of confirmed cases and deaths, both accounting for nearly 16 per cent of the world’s total.