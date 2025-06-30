US must rule out more strikes before talks can resume: Iran

Diplomatic talks between Washington and Tehran cannot resume unless the US rules out further strikes on Iran, its deputy foreign minister told the BBC late Sunday.

Majid Takht-Ravanchi told the British broadcaster that the US had signalled it wants to return to the negotiating table, a week after it struck three Iranian nuclear facilities.

"We have not agreed to any date, we have not agreed to the modality," said Takht-Ravanchi.

"Right now we are seeking an answer to this question. Are we going to see a repetition of an act of aggression while we are engaging in dialogue?"

The US needed to be "quite clear on this very important question", he said.

The two countries were in talks over Tehran's nuclear programme when Israel hit Iranian nuclear sites and military infrastructure earlier this month, with the US joining by bombing three nuclear sites -- Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan -- on 21 June.