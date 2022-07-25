Odessa strikes hit Western arms: Russia

Russia said its missile barrage on a Ukrainian port central to a landmark grain export deal had destroyed Western-supplied weapons, after the attack sparked an outcry from Ukraine's allies.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov was embarking on a tour of several countries in Africa and on his first stop in Egypt Sunday sought to reassure Cairo that Russian grain supplies would continue.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky denounced Saturday's strike on the Odessa port as "Russian barbarism" and said it amounted to desperation after the warring sides struck a deal to release exports from the facility.

"Even the occupiers admit that we will win. We hear it in their conversations -- all the time, in what they tell their loved ones when they contact them," he said Sunday in his nightly address.