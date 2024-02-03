US retaliatory strikes hit Iran-linked targets in Syria, Iraq

The US military launched retaliatory air strikes against Iranian forces and Tehran-backed militia groups in both Iraq and Syria on Friday, following a drone attack that killed three American soldiers at a remote base in Jordan.

The United States blamed the Sunday drone attack on Iran-backed forces but did not strike the country's territory in response, with Washington seeking to deter future attacks while stopping short of all-out war with Tehran -- something both sides have sought to avoid.

"Our response began today. It will continue at times and places of our choosing," US president Joe Biden said in a statement.

"The United States does not seek conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else in the world. But let all those who might seek to do us harm know this: If you harm an American, we will respond," he added.