Medical journal Lancet turns 200

Lancet, in the preface of its first ever issue, had stated that the journal won’t be limited to publishing just intellectual columns on medicine. It would try relentlessly to present itself as a comprehensive source of the chronological records of current affairs. That conviction remains unscathed even after 200 years.

Lancet now is one of the top health and medical journals in the world. It holds a solid ground on the international level along with a strong influence in the policy making circles. Scientists and researchers consider themselves fortunate to have an article published in the Lancet.

Lancet publishes research articles on health issues that are global or from of a certain region, country or community, throughout the year.

Scientific articles about medical advancement, trials of a new vaccine or drug as well as any new discoveries are published there regularly.